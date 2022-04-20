UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar Makes Flying Visit To Varanasi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar rushed to the holy city on Wednesday morning to meet the injured victims of the collapse of an under construction flyover.

Mr Babbar told the media that the state PWD minister should step down owning moral responsibility for the collapse of the under construction structure and a high-level probe instituted to find out the cause of the tragedy that claimed at least 15 lives.

Earlier, the film star-turned-politician visited Banaras Hindu University hospital and inquired about the health of the injured. After talking to all the injured and their family members, Mr Babbar said that by punishing the engineers and officials, the government cannot escape from its responsibility." The PWD minister should resign and a probe should be ordered to find out the role of the local ministers who were putting pressure on the engineers to speed up the work," the Congress president said.

Asserting that Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of those killed in the collapse was too little, Mr Babbar said that each family should be given at least Rs 50 lakhs as ex-gratia while the injured should get Rs 20 lakhs each.

The UP Congress president lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues for not visiting the scene of the tragedy in the holy city.

He added," Mr Modi is the local MP and he should come here to meet the injured. If he is busy then he should have sent any of his ministers. Bharatiya Janata Party can rush several Union ministers to Karnataka but they are not at all interested in Varanasi. Such ignorance is unfortunate." UNI