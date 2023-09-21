UP Congress asks Yogi to withdraw cancellation of Amethi hospital registration

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai has requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to withdraw orders for cancellation of the registration of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj in Amethi.

In a letter, Rai has drawn the chief minister’s attention towards problems being faced by people following cancellation of the hospital registration. “Cancellation of registration has led to suspension of health services, which was causing inconvenience to the people in nearby areas,” said Rai in his letter.

The Sanjay Gandhi Charitable Trust runs the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is one of the members of the trust. Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh said the cancellation of registration has been done at a short notice.

He said the Congress held a demonstration against the cancellation and the agitation will continue to press for restoration of the registration. Action has been apparently taken following a case of medical negligence reported from there. Rai said there was no justification to cancel the registration on the basis of a single com

plaint.

He also said the chief minister should give positive directions to ensure that no injustice was caused to the people, doctors and employees of the hospital. The state health department had, on Monday, cancelled the registration of the hospital and halted the OPD and emergency services in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Earlier on Sunday, a case was registered against Avadhesh Sharma, general surgeon Dr Mohammad Raja, anaesthesia specialist Dr Siddiqui and physician Dr Shubham Dwivedi under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Munshiganj police station over the woman’s death. The woman was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on September 14 morning by her family members after she complained of a stomach ache.

After examining her, the doctor suggested an operation to remove stones in her gallbladder, her family said. On the same day, she went into a coma before the operation and was kept at the hospital for more than 30 hours before being referred to Lucknow. She died around 4 am in Lucknow on September 16, said her husband, alleging that she suffered a heart attack at the hospital.

The health department officials said that a three-member team led by Additional CMO Dr Ram Prasad in its report said there was laxity in the treatment given to the patient, adding she could have been saved if specialist doctors had reached the hospital.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Taking immediate cognizance of the case of death of a female patient due to doctor’s negligence in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj, Amethi, as per the orders given by me, CMO Amethi immediately conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter through a three-member committee. Orders have also been given to complete all the proceedings as soon as possible and the hospital administration has been banned with strict instructions not to admit new patients.”

