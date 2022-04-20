UP Congress Announces Candidates For Gorakhpur, Phulpur Parliamentary Bypolls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar has tweeted the names of party candidates for Phoolpur and Gorakhpur Parliamentary by-elections voting for which will be held on March 11.

According to the tweet of Babbar posted on Friday night, general secretary of the state Congress, Manish Mishra will be candidate from Phoolpur while Surhita Chatterjee Karim will contest from Gorakhpur.

Congress is the first Party to announce it's candidates as none other including Bharatiya Janata Party, who will try to regain both the seats, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party has so for announced their candidates. The election will be held as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have resigned from Gorakhpur and Phoolpur constituencies after they became members of Legislative Council. Mishra, who earlier remained in Youth Congress is son of JS Mishra, a senior IAS officer, who quit the job to become former prime minister Indira Gandhi's personal secretary in the late seventies. Mishra is running Jawaharlal Nehru Gram Schools in Allahabad and is an active party leader in the district.

Surhita is also a senior Congress leader who contested Mayor election from Gorakhpur in 2012 and secured about 1 lakh vote. She is running a nursing home in Gorakhpur.

The names of Mishra and Surhita are taken as surprise as Babbar, who reportedly not held a single meeting with local leaders to discuss the name of probable suddenly tweeted the name of the candidates. Interestingly, no senior leaders of the party here could confirm of Babbar's announcement. UNI