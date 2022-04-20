UP Cong To Intensify Agitation On Farmers; To Meet Family Members Of Ryots Committing Suicide

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress, which has launched a statewide agitation on farmers issue from June 15 on the initiative of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, today announced that it would intensify the protest with meeting the families of farmers, who have committed suicide due to financial reasons. State unit Congress president Raj Babbar, who is holding a kisan-youth chaupal on their agitation 'Haq Maango Abhiyan'(Ask for rights) on the outskirts of Lucknow today said the agitation which started on the backdrop of the Mandsaur farmers killing would be intensified in the state. Mr Babbar also distributed food to orphans on the birthday of Mr Gandhi today. "Very soon, Rahul Gandhi too will join the agitation in UP after I complete visiting all 75 districts and interact with farmers and youths there," he said. Addressing a press conference after holding a simple function at the state party headquarters on the 47th birthday of Mr Gandhi, Mr Babbar said the plight of farmers were very critical in the state forcing them to commit suicide. "Tomorrow I am going to Hamirpur where four farmers, including a woman, have committed suicide recently while on Wednesday I will be in Kaushambi where a farmer took the extreme step last week. I will meet the family members of these farmers and will assure the party's help in their fight," he said. Mr Babbar, who had held farmers' youths chaupal in Aligarh, Agra and Gautambuddha Nagar districts so far, narrated in detail the plights of the farmers. "In Samsabad area of the Agra, a school principal informed us that the wards of the farmers are not able to pay the fees only as their potato produce did not yield them good earning. Besides in Aligarh and Gautambuddha Nagar districts too, the farmers are on the verge of committing suicides only due to the apathetic attitude of the Centre as well as the state governments." Though maintaining that waiver of farm loan is not the remedy for a permanent solution to the farmers problem, he said there should be a mechanism to deal with the minimum price of the goods produced by the farmers so that they can earn their living in a healthy manner. "Besides, most of the farmers informed me that they would not be benefited by the farm loan waiver of the UP government as several of them have not been given loan by banks as they have defaulted the payment of earlier loans or had already paid their dues as the season has ended," he added. Meanwhile, Mr Babbar held a chaupal on the outskirts of the state capital in wake of their statewide agitation over the farmer issues. UNI