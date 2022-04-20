UP Cong Serves Second Notice To Aditi, Moves Disqualification Petition In The Assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress, already facing criticism for expelling 10 senior party leaders recently, has now tried to show impartiality in its action, with serving second notice to party MLA Aditi Singh and even moved a petition in the state assembly for her disqualification.

The Congress has served the second notice to Aditi, who last week got married to Punjab legislator Angad Saini, after she refused to give reply to the first notice served in the first week of October following attending the special session of the assembly on October 2 last on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi even after announcement of the party to boycott it.

However, in order to show impartiality, after the party expelled 10 senior Congressmen, who challenged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party leader in the assembly Aradhna Mishra Mona, sent Aditi the second notice and even moved a petition in the assembly for her disqualification on Tuesday.

Party sources here on Wednesday said that Congress would not succumbed to any pressure tactic and will take strict action against anyone violating the norms.

However, the fate of the second notice to Aditi is likely to meet the same like the first one, when she refused to give any reply and even ignored the party leadership. Aditi is MLA from the prestigious Rae Bareli (Sadar) assembly seat, which is one of the five assembly segment of Sonia Gandhi represented Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

In the petition filed before the assembly speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit,for disqualifying Aditi, the Congress stated that Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh had defied party's whip to boycott the special session organized by the UP government to mark 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. On October 2, Aditi skipped 'Shanti Yatra', led by party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to attend the special assembly session convened by the UP government.

The next day, Aditi's demand for security enhancement, which was pending since June following an attack on her, was fulfilled by the Yogi government.

Her meeting with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 16 also sparked speculations of her exit from the party. Aditi, however, dismissed it as a routine visit about development projects in her constituency. She had also skipped a party training session in Rae Bareli between October 22 and 24.

But the petition of disqualifying Aditi, would be dumped like the petitions moved against Congress MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and his MLC elder brother Dinesh Pratap Singh. Both the brothers have joined the BJP and continue to enjoy the Congress MLA and MLC status. Dinesh even contested the last Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket against Sonia Gandhi but still on papers he is the Congress MLC. Earlier, the 10 expelled senior Congress leaders, had raised the issue of party's biased attitude against them when a MLA had openly violated the norms and party was too week to act against her. UNI