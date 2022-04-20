UP Cong Seeks Intervention Of Governor In Law And Order Problem In Yogi Raj

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress, expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, particularly in state capital Lucknow, on Friday appealed to Governor Ram Naik to intervene and provide a safe and secure life to the citizens.

"You are the custodian of the state and it is your duty to question the BJP government on the law and order problem in the state. If still the state government fails to control the situation, then Congress workers and activists would be forced to come on the street to launch a massive protest against the state government," Congress state president Raj Babbar said.

In a three-page letter, sent to the Raj Bhawan, Mr Babbar said the situation has turned very serious as now, the criminals are playing roost and the police were not able to nab them.

"The Governor, as a head of the state, should intervene and seek explanation from the state government about their failures in protecting the life and property of people," he said.

"The recent looting of Rs 10 lakh from an LPG gas agency salesman after his murder, proves the weakness of the state police and even after 24-hour ultimatum given by the CM to nab the culprit, police was helpless, after passing of 72 hours," he said. The Congress leader even reminded the Governor about the incident, in which an ATM mobile van was looted after killing the guard in front of the Raj Bhawan, a few months back. "When the criminals have a field day, then the citizens will live in the state of fear and it will automatically affect the development works in the state," he added. In his long letter, the UP Congress president narrated in detail about the crime and criminal activities, which occurred in the state during the past couple of months. UNI