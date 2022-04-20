UP Cong Protests Against Rising Fuel Price

Lucknow: After two days of protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, accusing him of leading the attack on North Indians and forcing them to migrate from Gujarat, the Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for rising fuel prices.

They visited over half-a-dozen petrol pumps, including the one situated in the heart of the city in Hazratganj and blackened the poster of Narendra Modi, for failing to give any relief to the public.

Taking the matter seriously, Director General of Police OP Singh reportedly warned the Lucknow police for failing to check the trouble makers from blackening the PM's posters. He ordered to register a case against the accused and get them arrested at the earliest. Reports said that after showing black flags, releasing black balloons in the air and also burning the effigy of the Gujarat Chief Minister, a dozen Congressmen gathered near an Engineering College on Tuesday morning, to register their ire on the rising fuel prices.

They first struck a petrol pump in Jankipuram and blackened the Narendra Modi's face in the hoarding. The agitators later visited Aliganj, Mahanagar and some other places, including a petrol pump near GPO crossing and painted Mr Modi's face in the poster, in 'black'.

The Lucknow police swung into action, only after the matter was brought to the notice of DGP Singh. Hazratganj police registered a case and started efforts to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Raj Babbar reacted to Mr Rupani's statement that Congress has hatched a 'conspiracy' in Gujarat, to defame the BJP government by attacking the North Indians.

'BJP and Rupani do not understand the meaning of 'Unity.' Hence, they always keep the people divided on caste and religion. The attack on North Indians now is yet another attempt of saffron leaders to create differences among the people,' alleged Mr Babbar, adding that BJP should better understand the meaning of 'Unity,' than just unveiling the Statue of Unity.

The Congress state chief said that Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel always advocated unity and brotherhood in the country, but it is an irony that the Party which is dividing the people and attacking the North Indians, forcing them to migrate from Gujarat, the home state of Patelji, are now using the veteran freedom fighter's name, just to seek votes.

'BJP leaders should take a lesson of Unity from Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel, rather than doing vote bank politics in his name,' he remarked. UNI