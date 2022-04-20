UP Cong Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, along with Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The newly-nominated office bearers of the UPCC also met under new state president, Ajay Kumar 'Lalu' for the first time and decided to launch a 10-day agitational programme, to highlight the economic recession in the country.

The party would stage protests across the country between November 5 and 15, to expose the Centre's failure on economic front and also to highlight the problems faced by the citizens.

Mr Kumar and other senior leaders, including former minister Jitin Prasad, gathered at the UPCC headquarters here and paid tributes to Indira on her 35th death anniversary and remembered her contribution to the national security, economy and foreign policy.

The leaders paid floral tributes to the late prime minister and organised a seminar for remembrance of her contribution, both during the freedom struggle and later as prime minister of the country. The leaders also went to Hazratganj and garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel as a mark respect on his birth anniversary.

Addressing the Congressmen, Mr Kumar called both Indiraji and Patel as the 'Iron Lady' and 'Iron Man' of the country respectively, who spent their lives to maintain communal harmony and ensure rights of every citizen, irrespective of his caste or religion.

He also took a jibe on BJP for organising several programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

''It is a matter of pride for every Congressman that BJP is organising several programmes in the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former Congress President,'' he asserted, while highlighting that how Patel contributed as Congress president and how he opposed the functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), which always worked to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion.

On the occasion, members of Seva Dal organised blood donation camp, while the Mahila Wing of the Party distributed fruits to the patients in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Hazratganj. UNI