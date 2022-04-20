UP Cong Leaders, Workers Held While Going To Give Memorandum To Guv, Freed Later

Lucknow: Several Congress leaders and workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Tuesday arrested while heading to hand over a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel here over the alleged dismal law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested leaders and workers, however, were released shortly later after which Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Lallu reiterated his allegation that there is a "complete jungle raj" in the state.

Those arrested included Congress Legislative Council leader Aradhana Mishra, former state minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, UPCC SC department in-charge Pradeep Narwal, besides several workers.

They were taken to the Eco Garden where the police released them later in the evening, party''s media convener Lalan Kumar said. "The constitutional set-up has collapsed across the state. Criminals and goons are having the institutional patronage of the Yogi government.

"Their close proximity with ministers and officers is out in the public domain. Viral videos have left no scope for any doubt in this regard," said Lallu in his statement after being released," said Lallu.

He also expressed outrage over being prevented from submitting the memorandum to the governor.

"It has never happened that leaders going to submit a memorandum to a governor were arrested in an illegal manner. The dictatorship and tyranny of the Yogi government in the state is at its height," he said.

"Is it a crime for a state unit chief of a national party to submit a memorandum to the Constitutional head of the state?" he asked.

Addressing newspersons earlier in the day, Lallu alleged that Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of crime against Dalit and OBC during the last three years of the Yogi government.

"There is a constant increase in atrocities against Dalit-OBCs in the state, but OBC-Dalit leaders of the BJP and those who are in the Yogi government do not have the guts to raise their voice against the oppressors of their own community people," said Lallu in a press conference organised by the UPCC''s SC Wing.

He said the Central government agency National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that 33 cases of Dalit atrocities are reported every day in the State. "The promises made in the 'Sankalp Patra' of the BJP regarding the safety and security of OBCs and Dalits are proving to be hollow now," he added.

Addressing the press conference, UPCC SC Department president Alok Prasad said the SC wing is gearing up to launch a state-wide movement against Dalit atrocities. PTI