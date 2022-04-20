UP Cong Leaders Tonsure Heads, Seek Yogi's Resignation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, on Friday, tonsured their heads and performed Pind Daan or last rites of the Yogi Adityanath government after UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was prevented from going to Kanpur to meet the family of Sanjeet Yadav who was kidnapped and then murdered.



Congress workers squatted in the party office, carrying placards demanding Adityanath's resignation. They chanted slogans like 'Ram naam satya hai'. Lallu told reporters that the Yogi government had failed to control the law and order situation, and 'incident after incident' was proving the government's incompetence.











