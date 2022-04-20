UP Cong Leaders Meet Sadaf Jafar In Lucknow Jail

Lucknow:A four member delegation of the Uttar Pradesh Congress led by state president Ajay Kumar Lalu and legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra ' Mona' visited the jailed party leader Sadaf Jafar in Lucknow district jail on Monday morning and inquired about her health.

Sadaf Jafar, a UP-based Congress worker and social activist, was arrested and allegedly beaten up in custody during a demonstration against the CAA) in Lucknow. Before her arrest, she had posted critical videos accusing the police of inaction during the clashes.

She was at the protest site in Lucknow when she was picked up by the police. An FIR was registered against 34 people, including Sadaf Jafar, at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Sadaf accused for inciting violence in Lucknow during anti-CAA protest Act protest on Thursday, narrated her ordeal in detail about how she was beaten up.

Senior Congress leader Vinod Mishra, who was among the delegation along with Pradeep Singh, told UNI here on Monday that Sadaf clearly said that the authorities have implicated her when she did nothing and rather she was trying to aware the policemen to go to the place of violence.

Ajay Kumar Lalu, assured Sadaf that party was totally aware about the issue and how she has been harassed. "The party will do whatever required to release the leader from the jail. The government should also release her without any condition," he further added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the UP government for putting the party leader Sadaf in jail. In a tweet Priyanka had said , "Our activist Sadaf Zafar was telling the police to grab the miscreants but she was picked up and beaten up by the UP police....Such repression will not do. She is a mother of two small children and such atrocities would not be tolerated."

Before being picked up by the police, Sadaf had posted two videos on Facebook highlighting police inaction when the protests turned violent in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Sadaf would be come up for hearing before the Lucknow district judge on Monday afternoon. UNI