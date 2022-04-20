UP Cong Leader Held In Mother-Daughter Self-Immolation Bid Case

Lucknow: The Lucknow police on Thursday arrested Congress leader Anup Patel for allegedly abetting the self-immolation attempt by a woman and her daughter from Amethi on July 17.

The mother Safia and her daughter Gudiya, had attempted self-immolation outside the UP Lok Bhawan to protest against police inaction over a dispute over a drain in their home in Amethi.

The two were admitted to the Civil hospital where the mother succumbed to her burn injuries on July 22.

Three police personnel in Amethi were suspended for negligence of duty but during investigations it was found that Patel had instigated the mother and daughter to attempt self-immolation. Patel had also informed the media to reach the Lok Bhawan even before the incident.