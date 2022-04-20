UP Cong Lags Behind In Poll Preparation: Unrest Among Senior Leadership

Lucknow: Even as five leaders from Uttar Pradesh were accommodated in the Congress Working Committee and state Congress president Raj Babbar appointed a young media team in the state, the party still lags behind in the preparation for the coming Lok Sabha polls, in comparison to parties like BJP, SP and BSP.

The state of affairs in UP Congress has turned into a mess, with the party yet to hold meetings for the preparation of Lok Sabha polls and senior leaders openly criticising the Congress for the autocratic approach of Mr Babbar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accommodated five senior leaders - PL Punia, RPN Singh, Jitin Prasada, Anugurah Narain Singh and Youth Congress President Keshav Yadav, giving some importance to the state.

But no political activity by the party in the state has turned the state organisation almost a defunct. Besides, bickering within the party rank and file has added more problem for the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The state president has also been giving a gag order to the new media team not to project any name of the Spokesperson in the media, thus creating more confusion within the rank and file.

A media team member told UNI here on Wednesday that such an act of the party and the state unit will further result in the downfall of the party. "When BJP has almost taken a lead in the campaign for the Lok Sabha, while SP and BSP are also holding meetings and countering the BJP on a day-to-day basis, the Congress is sitting idle on the matter," he said.

The media team member, close to several senior AICC leaders, said that it seems that Congress will just contest in two Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli and walk over in remaining 78 Lok Sabha seats and could support the SP-BSP candidates. "In 2017, Congress came down to seven Assembly seats from 29 after allying with the SP and now in 2019 polls, the fate could dampen further," the leader said, while adding that the present state unit is run by a coterie for their personal interest in the absence of the state president, who spends most of his time in Mumbai or Delhi.

The 14-member media team is being headed by a junior most party leader, which also has created problem.

Meanwhile, a youth leader, who had organised a cycle yatra from Lucknow to Delhi on the slogan of 'Kisan Bachao, Rahul Gandhi ko PM Banao,' also expressed ignorance by the state leadership. "State President Raj Babbar refused to flag off our bicycle rally at first, but later he did it on the orders of the AICC. This shows how the state unit is functioning," a senior party leader opined. UNI