UP Cong Holds Demo Demanding FIR Against Yogi, Others

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress activists led by president Raj Babbar held a demonstration here today demanding lodging of FIR against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state health ministers in connection with the ''massacre'' of 70 children at Gorakhpur BRD Medical College Hospital. The Congress activists squatted on the road in front of the Vidhan Sabha and police was forced to arrest around 300 leaders and workers, including its president when they refused to move away from their peaceful protest. Later, the Congress workers were taken to Gosaiganj Police Station on the outskirts of the city in two buses amid shouting of ''anti-Government'' slogans against the Yogi Government and were released after an hour. During the protest, a couple of leaders fell ill, including its agitation cell chief Syawam Prakash Goswami, who was rushed to the civil hospital. Mr Goswami fell unconscious during the protest and the party workers took him to the nearby civil hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. Addressing the party cadres at the Gandhi Smarak near GPO, Mr Babbar reiterated his demand for lodging of FIR under Section 302 of the IPC against Mr Adityanath and state health ministers. He said the BJP Government has failed and killing of the children showed its ''insensitivity and has no moral right to continue''. Congress Vice-president and chairman of the media committee Satyadeo Tripathi alleged that the Chief Minister lacked administrative skills and his Government was promoting anarchy in the state. "The death of children at Gorakhpur proves about the Government-doctor nexus in the state and how the BJP which always taught ideology and principles was deeply involved in it," Mr Tripathi alleged. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said he always talked about high moral and principles in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and other speeches but when it comes to implementation he fails and try to give up a brave face. "The BJP leaders should be ashamed of what they have done by killing the children in cold blood," he charged.