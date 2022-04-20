UP Cong farmers' wing launches 'Gandhi Ki Lathi' programme

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress has launched 'Gandhi Ki Lathi' programme as a symbolic gesture to promote self-defence and empowerment of women amid rising incidents of crime against them in the country's most populous state.

During this week-long programme, the Kisan Congress will distribute 'lathis' to women.

According to Tarun Patel, president, Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress (central zone), "We have launched the 'Gandhi Ki Lathi' programme to distribute lathis among women for self-defence and to empower them.

The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress put up a banner with the slogan "Gandhi Ki Lathi Betiyon Ki Aatm Raksha Ke Liye" (Gandhi's lathi for the security of women)'.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra, said, "Gandhiji's lathi gives the message of self-defence and self-reliance."

"We value the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait. We also value the items they used. They carried a lathi with them and it (the lathi) shows us the way.

Holding a lathi adds to inner strength. It makes one feel strong for the purpose of self-defence. We need Gandhiji's lathi in this day and age for self-defence and self-reliance. It's not for any aggression," said the CLP leader.

"We will organize similar Gandhi Ki Lathi distribution programmes until October 11 in different districts of the state," he added.

"The distribution of lathis among women might not send the right signal to the society, despite the UPCC's assertions. Lathi may be used for self-defence, as well as for aggression. Lathis are being misused for aggression these days. The opposition should be constructive in its approach and must not indulge in any gimmicks," said a veteran party leader.

—IANS





