UP Cong Demands Sacking Of Sakshi Maharaj

Lucknow: The Congress state unit has demanded immediate sacking of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his comment on conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

"Sakshi is known for his similar credential and his criticism on the judiciary which convicted Baba Ram Rahim for rape case is a clear matter of contempt of court and he must be immediately sacked as MP so he could be punished for his act", asserted chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Media Committee, Satyadev Tripathi here today.

He said that how can anyone raise finger on the judiciary by questioning the verdict and blaming the court for the violence.

"BJP leaders had no respect for judiciary", alleged Mr Tripathi claiming that the manner in which the Haryana government handled the above situation clearly pointed that both the State and Central government failed to take stand to ensure peace in Haryana as well as other adjoining states.

"The manner in which the supporters of Dera Sachcha Sauda came with sticks and other weapons and the government remained a mute spectator, not only Sakshi but the Haryana government should be also dismissed and Presidents Rule imposed in the state", Mr Tripathi said while alleging that closeness of top BJP leaders with such anti-social elements who were cheating innocent public in the grab of `Bhagwa' is not new and is exposed several times earlier on.

Interestingly, BJP today already distanced itself from its Sakshi Maharaj's controversial statement. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday came out in support of Gurmeet Ram Rahim after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula.

"Crores of people follow him (Gurmeet Ram Rahim). Why are we not listening to them? Why are we listening to one person (the victim). Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a noble soul. This is a conspiracy to defame Indian culture and the holy people. If there is further violence, the courts will be responsible," Sakshi Maharaj had said.



