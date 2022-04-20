UP Cong Demands Clarification From ECI & Centre Over EVM Hacking

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president, Raj Babbar on Tuesday urged Election Commission of India, as well as the Central Government to come out and confront the allegations of rigging polls by hacking EVMs.

"We do not want to politicise the EVMs hacking issue as raised during press conference in London on Monday, but we would certainly like the ECI as well as Central Government to counter the allegations made in the press conference so that the confusion in the minds of people could be removed. Babbar also reiterated his demand of use of ballot papers in the coming Parliament elections as it will end all confusions," Mr Babbar said here.

It may be mentioned that addressing a press conference in London via Skype, on Monday, the "cyber expert", identified as Syed Shuja, alleged of hacking of EVMs and also some killings in India fearing that the nexus will be exposed. UNI