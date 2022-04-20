UP Cong Begins Building Up Party Organisation

Lucknow: Teams of Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh have started camping in various districts to build up the party organisation.

The initiative, known as 'sangathan srajan' will continue this entire month.

Under the programme, the party proposes to set up its units in all the 8,000 'nyay panchayats' wards in urban areas to bolster the party's chances in the state polls to be held next year.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is closely monitoring the exercise and is likely to visit a district in a random manner to make an on-the-spot assessment.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "We are following the exercise of setting up and holding meetings of nearly 8,000 nyay panchayat units under the programme. This programme has been organised all over the state at the behest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. We also propose to set up nearly 60,000 village level units by next month."

Lallu said that there were indications that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would soon visit the various districts of the state.

Five party secretaries Jubair Khan, Dheeraj Gujar, Bajirao Khade, Sachin Naik and Rohit Chaudhary along with teams of the UPCC office bearers and other youth leaders have also begun camping in districts allotted to them.

"We are closely following the exercise. No meeting of nyay panchayat is considered complete unless attendance of party's representatives of all the villages under the respective nyay panchayat is verified. As nyay panchayats will lead to setting up of nearly 20,575 member committees in 823 blocks of the state, the party will have a verified and committed team of more than 28,000 leaders ready at the grassroots level soon," said Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Besides setting up the units at nyay panchayat levels, the Congress also proposes to focus on setting up ward units in the cities.

According to a Congress spokesman, "Our city units have begun setting up party structures at the ward levels. We hope to complete the same after the completion of nyay panchayat level exercise."

"We have already set up our units in 45 out of 110 wards. We will complete the exercise in all the wards by the deadline," said Lucknow City Congress Committee president Mukesh Chauhan. —IANS