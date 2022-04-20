UP Cong Alleges Irregularities In Voter List For 2019 Polls

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities into the revision of electoral rolls in the state, before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"There are huge irregularities opted by the district administrations in nexus with the BJP by deleting the names of voters of a particular community from the electoral rolls," the party alleged.

UP Congress Media Co-ordinator Rajiv Bakshi told mediapersons here that there is a report from Saharanpur, where at least in 435 booths, names of more than thousands of voters have been deleted by showing them dead, even as they are living in good health. "It is a conspiracy by the ruling BJP, targeting the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls and only a CBI probe can unearth the people behind this," he said. State Congress vice-president Imran Masood and SP MLA Sanjay Garg have raised the issue with the local authorities of Saharanpur, but till date, nothing has been done, Mr Bakshi added. UNI