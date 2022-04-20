UP commission for minorities seeks ban on Tablighi Jamaat

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities has asked the Yogi government to ban the Tablighi Jamaat and penalise its members in accordance with the law.

The Commission has sent a letter in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for necessary action.

One of the members of the Commission, Parminder Singh, who is a signatory in the letter, said, "The Tablighi Jamaat is responsible for spreading the deadly coronavirus across the country. They have been hiding in madrasas, mosques and houses of Muslim and innocent people have been their victims. We seek an immediate ban on the organisation."

He further said that all members had discussed the issue through video conferencing and unanimously agreed that the Tablighi Jamaat should be banned.

The Commission has already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi elaborating on their demand for a ban on the Tablighi Jamaat.

