UP CM Yogi Pays Homage To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute at the statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday.

MLA Neeraj Bora, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra along with other ministers were also present at the occasion.

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM Yogi wrote on his official 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) handle, "We have irrigated the holy path of duty with sweat, sometimes offering our tears and lives. But neither have we stopped in the journey, nor bowed down to challenges. Tributes to former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' and revered Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji on his death anniversary."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership.

PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors." Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to the former PM on his death anniversary today in a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, members of the Cabinet and leaders from different parties also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. —ANI