UP CM Yogi In Tripura Lashes Out At Left Of Depriving Poor Farmers

Agartala: Ahead of the Assembly polls held next week, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today lashed out at the Left Front government for 'depriving' the poorer section of people of this state at large.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister this was said while addressing a party rally at Minority dominated Jubrajnagar village under the Tripura's Unakoti district.

Mr Yogi alleged, "Under the rule of Marxist in Tripura, the working class people of this state and especially the farmers are being deprived from getting minimum wages under the MGNREGA scheme."

"The MGNREGA funds floored from the centre here are being dispatched among the communist cadres only," adding Yogi alleged, "Unemployment issue looms large in Tripura due to the misrule of the Left front government here."

He further alleged, "The Left cadres have pocketed public funds in the name of development of Tripura, and as a result the poorer section of people are deprived at large."

Yogi said, "We want to change politics of violence in Tripura to politics of development. Bring BJP government in the state and within five years we will make it a model state." "Seeing the atmosphere and campaigns after visiting various constituencies, I am assured that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura and it will be the 20th BJP-ruled state."

However, Yogi Adityanath has arrived here at the state on Monday morning and took part in a road show at Dharmanagar under the Tripura's Unakoti district. UNI