UP CM Yogi Greets Uttarakhand Counterpart On His Birthday

Lucknow / Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on his birthday.

Taking to 'X', CM Yogi wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the hard-working politician, skilled speaker, Honorable Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji! May the blessings of Baba Shri Kedarnath ji be upon you

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to 'X' to extend greetings to CM Dhami.

"Happy Birthday to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister @pushkardhami Ji! May you lead a long and healthy life", Gadkari wrote.

"Heartiest congratulations to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Chief Minister @pushkardhami Ji! May Baba Kedarnath's blessings shower upon you! May you always remain healthy ?and live long!" Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on 'X'.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was born on September 16, 1975, in Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh district.

Dhami is the only Chief Minister to have assumed a second consecutive term as the Uttarakhand CM. He is also the youngest Chief Minister of the state at the age of 45. —ANI