UP CM Yogi Flags Off Ganga Yatra From Bijnor

Bijnor: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flagged off the Ganga Yatra here.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, "We have started the Ganga Yatra here from Bijnor to Kanpur. The other Ganga Yatra is being flagged off by Governor Anandiben Patel from Ballia to Kanpur. On January 31, both Yatras will meet at Kanpur."

"And why Kanpur, because it was a critical point in the Namami Gange project. For years Ganga water in Kanpur was polluted which not only hurt our beliefs but also impacted our economy," he said.

The chief minister further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Namami Gange project in 2014 and now we see how much the water has improved in the Ganga at Kanpur."

"If it can be done in Kanpur then the same can be done in Delhi with Yamuna water for which the government of Delhi hasn't done anything," he added.