UP CM Yogi Directs To Fill Vacant Positions In All Govt Deparments As Soon As Possible

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the Recruitment and Personnel Department on Wednesday and directed that appointments to vacant positions in all departments be made as soon as possible.

"Time-bound promotion is an essential part of government service. Every employee must receive their benefits on time. The promotion process should not be delayed unnecessarily. This year, the promotion process for Chief Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Head of Department should be completed by September 30 in any case", stated a government release.

In the instructions, the CM said that all CM fellows posted in aspirational development blocks are doing good work. This opportunity to work in aspirational development blocks by associating with the government is going to provide valuable experience to the youth, he added.

"Under the fellowship programme, research scholars have a unique opportunity to participate in the work of policy, governance, management, and implementation monitoring with the state government. With this, researchers have the opportunity to understand and cooperate in various areas of development, which is also helpful in building their future. After the completion of the tenure of a CM Fellow, these youths should be given preference in future government services. They should be given age relaxation and weightage based on their experience. Prepare a clear policy in this regard", stated the release.

The instructions further included that the state government has a policy of encouraging qualified, innovative, and hardworking officers and employees.

"In line with this sentiment, the average period of posting on senior positions has increased over the last six years. Previously (2012-2017), the average tenure at the District Magistrate level was 12 months; now, the minimum tenure is 18 months. Similarly, the average tenure for the post of Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary used to be 17 months between 2012-17, today the average tenure is 26 months. Due to this, officers are getting better opportunities to work. They are also getting a chance to showcase their talent", it added.

ACR of the employees should be linked to their performance. Prepare a better action plan in this regard with the help of technology, the release said. "Manav Sampada Portal should be used for appointment, transfer, leave management, merit-based online transfer, salary draw, service book management, and relieving of employees. The use of this portal so far has not only increased transparency in the workings of governance, but has also brought ease to the employees. There is a need to make it more effective in view of the increasing needs", the release said.

As per the release, a new section, "Personnel Section-5" has been created by the Secretariat Administration Department to coordinate digital training with the functions of the training coordination cell already established under the Department of Personnel and to operate projects related to Manav Sampada Portal and e-procurement.

Further in the instructions, it was mentioned that there is full respect for employee organizations in the democratic system. Senior government officers should maintain contact with the office bearers/representatives of employee organizations. Their problems/needs should be properly resolved with priority, it added. "State Academy of Administration and Management under construction in Lucknow should be made functional as soon as possible. Foundation/induction training programs should be organized here for those departments that do not have their own training institutes. This academy will be useful in imparting basic training to the newly appointed officers of all Group 'B' simultaneously. Along with this, the Secretariat Training Institute should also be established on the new campus of UPAAM", the release said. —ANI