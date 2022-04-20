UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Lead 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Campaign In Varanasi Today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' (Cleanliness is Service) campaign tomorrow in Varanasi, while state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will be leading the drive in Ghaziabad.

President Ram Nath Kovind had yesterday kicked off the fortnight-long campaign from Uttar Pradesh. It is aimed at highlighting the Centre's cleanliness initiative 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

The nation-wide campaign will see mobilisation of people from all walks of life, including the prime minister, Union ministers, CMs, MPs and NGOs to undertake 'Shramdaan' for cleanliness and construction of toilets and make their surroundings free from open defecation. A statement released by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP today said that the party's constant endeavour will be to ensure that the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign reaches to each and every citizen.

"Apart from this, efforts will also be made to make cleanliness an integral part of each and every citizen's life," the statement said.

Vice-president of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit J P S Rathore said Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be participating in the campaign in Bareilly and Jhansi respectively.