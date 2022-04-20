UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, FM Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. During his day-long stay, Adityanath also called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. There was no official word on the meetings. A state government official, however, described them as courtesy calls.

The chief minister's visit to the national capital comes against the backdrop of death of several children in hospitals of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad regions allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply.

Over one lakh 'shiksha mitras' (assistant or temporary teachers) are also on a warpath with the BJP-led state government, seeking a hike in Rs 10,000 monthly salary announced by the state after the Supreme Court upheld an Allahabad High Court order terming their appointment as illegal.