UP CM Yogi Adityanath Is Heading A High-Level 'Road Show' At Mumbai Tomorrow

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government, with an objective to creating an atmosphere to attract industrial investment for the state and for providing employment opportunities to the youth of the state on a large scale, is organizing the 'Investor's Summit 2018' on 21st & 22nd February 2018 in Lucknow. To make this summit a grand success, Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is heading a highlevel 'Road Show' at the Hotel Trident, Nariman Point, tomorrow (22nd December 2017) from 10:30 a.m. A large number of the Captains of the Industry would take part in this important meeting. Besides, the Chief Minister, the Industrial Development Minister, Mr. Satish Mahana will be present to grace the occasion. The State Chief Secretary Mr. Rajiv Kumar and Industrial & Infrastructure Development Commissioner Dr. Anup Chandra Pandey would lead a delegation of senior officers of the State. The State Government is committed to establish a strong industrial infrastructure so that the youth could be provided with employment opportunities. By implementing the new Industrial "2 Investment & Employment Promotion Policy 2017, IT policy & policies regarding setting up of startups in UP besides, food processing & agro policies, the State Government is creating an atmosphere conducive for the industry.

A large number of prominent industrial houses are expected to take part in the Investor Summit 2018 being held in Lucknow on 21st & 22nd February 2018. The prominent industrialists taking part in tomorrow's Mumbai Road Show include Mr. Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Group), Mr. Ratan Tata of Tata Trusts, Mr. N. Chandrashekharan of Tata Sons, Mr. Pawan Goenka of Mahendra & Mahendra, Mr. Subhash Chandra of Essel Group, Mr. Ashok Hinduja of Hinduja Group, Mr. Deepak Parekh of HDFC, Mr. Shekhar Bajaj of Bajaj Electricals, Mr. Arvind Lalbhai of Arvind Group, Mr. Sudhir Mehta of Torrent Group, Mr. Madhusudan Agrawal of Ajanta Pharma and others.

This Road Show would succeed in attracting investment on largescale, which in turn would ensure all-round development of the state and job opportunities for the youth.



