UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Hospitals in Gorakhpur, Basti Districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth visited Gorakhpur and Basti districts on Sunday and inspected the emergency wards of government hospitals, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital, and also visited the duty room and wards, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In Basti, the chief minister held a meeting with the officials and public representatives at the Police Line auditorium, and also inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital.

The chief minister said top priority should be given to provide employment to labourers who have returned to the state.

Instructions were issued to prepare a work plan for the next six months, while keeping in mind all the employment schemes of the Centre and the state government.

Employment should be provided as per local needs to the migrants who had returned to the state. Separate work should be allotted to the self-help groups, so as to provide employment to them, he said.

