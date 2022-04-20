UP CM Writes To CMs Of Different States To Send Back The Stranded UP Workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up its effort to bring the stranded workers from other state and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shot off letters to the CMs of other state in this connection on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath has written letters to his counterparts of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand,

Orissa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharastra, Delhi and Rajasthan asking them to identify the stranded workers of UP and their data base should be sent to him. The CM has also asked for proper medical examination of these labourers too before sending them back to UP.

Earlier on the occasion of the May Day, Mr Adityanath has gifted the three million labourers of the state of Rs 1,000 as second instalment this month. Earlier in April , UP government had given Rs 1000 to these workers by spending around Rs 297 crores.

State additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi told media here that the CM was serious on bringing the stranded workers from other states.

" The CM has written letters to to other states so that the process could be expedited and the worker follow the procedure to reach to their native place at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, after 11,000 labourers being brought from Haryana and keeping them at shelter homes under 14 days quarantine, now 5259 workers reached UP from Madhya Pradesh on Friday in 155 buses. Similarly 1341 labourers of MP, who were stranded in UP were also sent to their native places in exchange through 55 buses.

Mr Awasthi further said that the labourers and workers coming from MP were being medically examined at the borders and now they would be sent to their native districts , where they will stay at the shelter homes for next 14 days. After operation MP, now the government would be bringing back 6500 stranded workers from Rajasthan and 1500 workers from Uttarkhand in the next phase , probably commencing from tomorrow, he stated.

Meanwhile, the CM has asked the rural people to closely monitor the people entering their village , who were coming from other states by their own and inform the authorities immediately .

"These people sneaking into the villages can be Corona carriers , hence they are a threat to the society," he further stated.

Yogi Adityanath also asked the gram pradhans and others of the rural UP to keep a track of the people in home quarantine and at the shelter homes too. "Surveillance of the people in quarantine , both at shelter homes or in their own houses is required to keep the virus away from the healthy people ," he added. UNI