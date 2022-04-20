UP CM Visits Gomti Riverfront

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited Gomti Riverfront, inspected the projects and directed officials concerned to keep it clean. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav had started adornment of banks of river Gomti on the pattern of Thames river in London. Gomti riverfront project was dream project of former CM Akhilesh Yadav. Following visit of UP CM, irrigation minister Dharampal said that CM Yogi was not happy with delay in developing Riverfront project. Irrigation minister also directed officials concerned to ensure that sewage water should not flow into river Gomti. UNI