UP CM Urges Delhi Govt To Take Initiative To Clean Yamuna

Lucknow/Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called upon the Delhi government to take some initiative to clean the Yamuna river on the lines of the Centre's Namami Gange campaign to clean the Ganga. "How we cleaned the river Ganga was watched by the entire world during the glorious Prayagraj Kumbh. The cleanliness of the river Ganga and the efficiency with which it was achieved came in for huge praise from international organisations like UNESCO," said Adityanath. "Similarly, anyone visiting Kanpur can see the cleanliness of the Ganga river there," he added. The chief minister said some efforts should have been made by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna but lamented that nothing was done in this regard. "The Delhi government should at least take some initiative. The Centre's Jal Shakti Department can take care of it later," he said. The chief minister made the remarks while addressing Kumbh Poorv Vaishnav Baithak, 2021, an annual traditional meeting of saints before the Kumbh. As per the tradition, saints will now proceed to Haridwar Kumbh, a UP government statement said here in Lucknow after the chief minister''s day-long visit to Mathura. Talking about the development of Mathura, the chief minister said, "It is our responsibility to give a new face to the Braj Bhoomi, the land of Krishna Leela and set a new example to the world in terms of its development." The chief minister also laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 411 crore in Mathura, the Government said in the statement. The chief minister also went to the Banke Bihari temple to pay obeisance, met saints and attended the meeting of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. —PTI