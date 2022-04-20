UP CM to launch several sops this Diwali for state employees, others

Lucknow: Overshadowing the fighting within the family and the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to launch horde of sops for the 22 lakhs strong state employees and teachers besides giving gifts to the school children this Diwali, However, uncertainty prevails on the fate of the government due to the ongoing tussle within the ruling SP. Besides several employees union are holding demonstrations in Lucknow over their long pending demands and even called for ' Black Diwali' this time. This Diwali, the state government has decided to give double bonus to his employees while the salary for the month would be paid by tomorrow, a day before ' Dhanteras', an auspicious day to buy new things for the family or household. Official sources here today said that chief Minister has given his approval for double bonus and payment of salary. Now the employees, who are eligible for the bonus would get Rs 7000 instead of Rs 3500 as given in the past years. In another sop, the government is all set to launch the cashless medical facilities for the state employees from November 1. Sources said in the first phase the benefit would be available for the employees of the state capital and in coming months it would be extended to all the districts. To start the cashless medical facilities, smart cards were being made of the state employees and their families, sources said. Meanwhile, in an effort to reach every house hold in the state, UP government would be distributing steel plates and glasses to all the students of the government primary schools who are covered under midday meal scheme. All the plates and glasses will have the photo of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who will launch the scheme at a higher primary school at Dhanva Sand village in Mohanlalganj area of the state capital on October 28, which will be also celebrated as ' Dhanteras'. Around one crore children would be given these plates and glasses for which the state government will spend around Rs 115 crores. But on the other hand several employees unions are holding demonstrations and dharnas in the state capital and they have called for a ' black Diwali' as their demands were not being fulfilled by the government. Couple of the state employees groups, the anganwari workers, cooks and Pradeshik Raksha Dal(PRD) workers are holding demonstrations in the state capital. They have demanded that the minimum wages of the employees should b Rs 18,000 per month besides making other demands. �UNI