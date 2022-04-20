UP CM To Launch LS Poll Campaigning From Saharanpur On Mar 24

Saharanpur/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch campaigning for Lok Sabha polls from March 24 in Saharanpur district.

Saharanpur goes to polls with seven other constituencies in western UP in the first phase on April 11. Mr Adityanth and some senior party leaders will worship at the Maa Sakumbari Devi temple in Saharanpur and launch the party's campaigning, UP BJP general secretary and in-charge of western UP Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Friday.

Along with CM, other senior leaders and mostly the star campaigners of the party will launch the electioneering in western parts of the state which is going to the polls in the first two phases of the polls.

After Saharanpur, the CM will hold rally at Mathura on March 26 and on the same day, will launch the campaigning in his own native place Gorakhpur.

"Every day, CM will address at least 2 rallies in the state," Mr Pathak said.

However, national party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, are also expected to address several meetings across the state, beginning from last week of this month. UNI