UP CM To Join Holi Celebrations In Mathura

Lucknow: To promote tourism in Mathura, the land of Krishna, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday attended 'Rasostava', the festival to promote cultural and religious heritage of Brij Bhumi.

The CM inaugurated the festival at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veternary University Mathura. MP from here Hema Malini accompanied him along with other leaders of the party. On Saturday, Ms Malini will perform a dance followed by sufi singer Kailash Kher. The CM will also launch the website of Brij Tirth development council here. Apart from Ms Malini and Kher, Padm Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, renowned dancer Shobhana, sufi singer Kavita Seth, Padm Vibhushan Hari Prasad will perform in the festival. Mr Yogi will join the Phagun festival celebration at Lohvan village in Mathura also. The UP CM will join the celebrations of lath-maar holi in Barsana tomorrow after inaugurating Bio gas plant in Ramesh Baba cow shelter where he will address a gathering. Then he will be headed towards Radha Rani temple where he will welcome the artistes in get up of Radha and Krishna.

Sources said that 6,000 liters colour made by flowers will be used for lath-maar holi in Barsana. Artistes playing dhol-nagade will welcome the CM which will be followed and holi of flowers and gulal. More than one lakh devotees and tourists from other countries also will join the celebrations.

After grand Deepawali at Ayodhya on past October 18, Holi in Mathura is an attempt to promote tourism as well as the ideology of the party, political observers said. UNI