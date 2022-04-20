UP CM to inaugurate Lko-Agra expressway tomorrow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will inaugurate his dream project six- lane Agra-Lucknow Greenfield Expressway tomorrow in the presence of his father and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on the eve of his 78th birthday.



However, this inaugural function, which will be held at Khambauli in Bangarmau of Unnao district, would be of a different kind where fighters jets will take part to mark the grand inaugural ceremony of the expressway presenting a spectacular air show and even landing on the new expressway.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which stretches 302-km, is the most ambitious project of the chief minister. It has been completed in a record time of 23 month and has cost of Rs 13,200 crore but will be open for public only in December this year.

According to reports, 11 Indian Air Force (IAF) jets will land and take-off from the expressway to test the quality of build. These jet fighters will release tri-coloured smoke.

The fighter jets have even went for a trial on Friday last when eight of them touched the expressway and gave an air show.

However, the grand inauguration would be held in the absence of senior IAS officer and the man behind the early completion of the expressway, Navneet Saighel, the chief of the UPEDA, who was critically injured along with three others when he met with a road accident on the expressway after reviewing the preparation of the inaugural function on Friday afternoon.

The Agra-Lucknow expressway will pass through Unnao, Hardoi, Kanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Mainpuri and Firozabad. It will also shrink the travel time between Agra and Lucknow to just three and a half hours and to Delhi in five and a half hrs.

The expressway crosses 10 districts after government acquired 3500 hectare of land from 30,456 farmers of 250 villages without any dispute. The government is also setting up agriculture mandis in Mainpuri and Kannauj on the side of the expressway while 3 lakh saplings have been sowed for the green belt on the both sides of the expressway.

However the the Indian Air Force(IAF) has chosen a 3 kilometers long stretch between Bangarmau and Ganj-Moradabad on the expressway for the landing of the fighter jets.

Last year, an IAF Mirage 2000 had landed successfully on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh which is between Agra and Noida.

UNI

