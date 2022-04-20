UP CM Takes Decisions Regarding Duties Of Commission For Workers

Lucknow: In a meeting of Team-11, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took decisions regarding the formation of the Kaamgar, Shramik (Seva Ayojan and Rojgaar) Kalyan Ayog and its responsibilities.

"The skill mapping of 16 lakh workers has been completed so far. The government will give all facilities including shops at a lower rate and electricity, water, sewerage to the buildings for providing jobs and shelter to workers," the state government said in a press note.

"Priority of the government will be to arrange employment through employment office at district level through skilling of workers," it added.

The government further informed that a state-level committee will help the workers in getting employment outside the district.

"The government will provide help in arranging residential facilities for those working outside the district. Government buildings and government land will also be identified for shops," it said.

The government further said that it will also play a major role in providing bank help to those who engage in self-employment. —ANI