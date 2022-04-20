UP CM Suspends District Magistrates Of Fatehpur, Gonda

Lucknow: Taking note of alleged irregularities in wheat purchase and distribution of food grains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today suspended the district magistrates of Fatehpur and Gonda.

"DM Fatehpur Prashant Kumar and DM Gonda JB Singh have been suspended by the chief minister after he took serious note of irregularities," an official spokesman said here.

"In Fatehpur, irregularities were found in wheat purchase. Fixing responsibility at senior level, the chief minister has ordered suspension of the DM. On May 31, during an inspection by the food department, no wheat purchase was found from May 13 till date and there was no reason mentioned for it," he said. Lodging of FIRs was ordered by the Food Commissioner yesterday against a number of officials of the department in Fatehpur for not distributing token to farmers for wheat purchase and affecting the process. In Gonda, irregularities were found in distribution of food grains and the DM's supervision and control was found to be lax, due to which he was suspended, the spokesman said.

Besides the DM, district supply officer Rajiv Kumar and district food marketing officer Ajay Vikram Singh have also been suspended and orders have been issued to register FIR in the entire matter, the spokesman added. PTI