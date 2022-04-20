UP CM Slams Oppn Ahead Of PM Modi's Amethi Visit

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flayed Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party for neglecting development in the state.

His statement comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Congress bastion Amethi to address a public meeting and lay foundation stone for an ordnance factory unit."The people of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh are eager to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. This visit will further accelerate the continuous pace of progress in Uttar Pradesh under your guidance," said Yogi Adityanath in a tweet on Sunday morning.

He further said, "Inauguration of various development projects of public welfare in Amethi by Prime Minister will give boost to development of this region which has been suffering because of negligence of Congress, SP and BSP Governments for years".

"This visit of the respected Prime Minister will be historic and will help Uttar Pradesh scale the new heights of development," said the UP CM as this will be Narendra Modi's first visit to Amethi since 2014.

In Amethi PM? will dedicate the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Limited to the nation. A joint venture between India's Ordinance Factory and the Russian firm, the latest series of the iconic Kalashnikov rifles to be made. Official sources said that PM Modi will address a public meeting in Kauhar area of Gauriganj and launch a number of other projects. Earlier in the week, Adtiyanath had visited Amethi to review preparations ahead of the PM visit. Among other projects to be inaugurated by the PM include a steel processing unit in Jagdishpur worth Rs 9,200 crore, upgradation of Amethi bus station and reconstruction of depot workshop worth Rs 496.80 crore, construction of rest houses and shops at Amethi bus station, worth Rs 139 crore and construction of main building of primary health centre worth Rs 167 crore. Poster war has started in Amethi and adjoining Rae Bareli between the BJP and the Congress workers.

While in Amethi, Congress workers pasted posters of ' Go back Modi' after they claimed that the officials and BJP cadre cleaned the walls near the public meeting place carrying slogans hailing local MP and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as 'future PM'. In the adjoining Rae Bareli — the Lok Sabha constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi — hoardings carrying the slogan 'toot jayega danka, phuss ho jayegi Priyanka (the hype won't last as Priyanka Gandhi's bubble would burst)' have come up. UNI