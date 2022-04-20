UP CM Seeks Report From DGP Over Audio Clip Of Minister Swati Singh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought a report from the state DGP over the reported viral audio, in which the state Minister Swati Singh was heard threatening a police officer for filing an FIR against a controversial real estate company.

The CM directed the DGP to investigate the matter and report back to him with all the details. The direction came after Mr Adityanath summoned the concerned Minister at his residence on Saturday morning, before leaving for Gorakhpur. "The CM was very annoyed with the incident and even reprimanded the Minister about her act, which gave a bad image to the BJP government," sources here said.

Acting swiftly, the DGP sought report from the SSP of Lucknow of the incident and ordered him to check the authenticity of the audio clip, which went viral in the social media.

In the audio clip, Ms Singh was heard talking on mobile phone, asking why the police officer, a Circle Officer (CO), registered a fresh FIR against the Ansal Group and even threatening him of action.

The Minister reportedly asked the police officer to sit with her to resolve the matter, though the policeman tried in vain to convince her that the FIR was registered after a thorough probe and found to be fit to take action against the Ansal group.

The Minister even asked the police officer to scrap the FIR and went on to say that the Chief Minister knows everything about the case. Presently, the owner of the Ansal group and his son are in jail in connection with a case of fraud. UNI