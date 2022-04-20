UP CM seeks report after BJP MLA 'manhandled' by cops; SHO suspended, ASP (rural) transferred

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognisance of the Aligarh incident where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by the cops and directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to take action in this regard.

He instructed the Inspector General of Aligarh zone to provide a report on the matter.

"In connection with the incident with MLA in Aligarh district @dgpup has been directed to take effective action. The concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended. ASP (Rural) is being transferred. IG of Aligarh zone has been instructed to provide a report in this regard by tomorrow (August 13)," Chief Minister Adityanath tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MLA from Aligarh district's Iglas constituency, Rajkumar Sahyogi alleged that he was manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO at Gonda Police station.

According to Sahyogi, he went to the police station on Wednesday, to seek justice for a party worker against whom police have registered a case.

Sahyogi alleged that as argument heated between him and the cops, the police station in-charge tore his clothes and engaged in a physical altercation with him.

Soon after the incident, BJP workers reached the Gonda police station and started raising slogans in support of Sahyogi. Aligarh MP Satish Gautam also reached the site with senior police officers.

"Iglas MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi had a dispute with the police station in-charge and he registered a complaint in this regard. The matter is being investigated," Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aligarh said. (ANI)