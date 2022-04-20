UP CM Reviews Preparations For Centenary Celebrations Of Chauri Chaura Incident

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

The logo of the centenary celebrations of the incident has been unveiled, the chief minister said, and added that the family members of those killed in the incident should be honoured and they should be given benefits of government schemes.

The centenary celebrations will continue till February 4, 2022.

On February 4, 1922, a large group of people participating in the non-cooperation movement in Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur district had clashed with police who, in turn, had opened fire on them, killing three civilians.

The demonstrators in retaliation attacked and set afire the Chauri Chaura police station, killing all its 22 occupants. Following the violence in Chauri Chaura, Mahatma Gandhi had halted his nationwide non-cooperation movement. The chief minister also transferred online Rs 2,409 crore to 3,42,322 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). —PTI