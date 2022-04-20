UP CM Releases Installment Of Rs 1,000 For Labourers

Lucknow: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana and released the first installment of Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of almost 20 lakh daily wage labourers of the state.

While launching the scheme, he said that his government will give a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters and the Department of Urban Development has been authorised for this purpose. He said employment of people has been affected following coronavirus outbreak as people are suggested for social distancing and home quarantine, therefore, such arrangement is being done.

Free ration is also been provided to those who have Antyodaya ration card, destitute old age pension holders, construction workers and daily wage workers. Under this, 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice have been provided, the CM said.

He also said that those who are not covered under any scheme in rural and urban areas will also be provided assistance of Rs 1,000. All the District Magistrates have been directed and sufficient funds have been allocated for this. --IANS