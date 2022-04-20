UP CM Refuses To Get New Mercedes For His Travel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again showed his austerity when he rejected his Government's proposal of purchasing two high-end Mercedes for his fleet. The Chief Minister has outrightly rejected the Estate Department proposal to purchase two Mercedes SUV to the tune of Rs 3.5-crore. According to official sources here today, Mr Adityanath has informed, ''there is no need for new SUV for his fleet as the present one is okay, which was purchased by the previous Akhilesh Yadav Government five years back.'' Earlier, the Chief Minister had refused to give his approval to the purchase of vehicles worth Rs 30-lakh each for his ministers. The previous Samajwadi Party Government had purchased two Mercedes worth Rs 1.5-crore for the Chief Minister but only one was used by Mr Yadav while other one was given to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. But after the change in the guards in the state, Mulayam was yet to return the Mercedes to the Estate Department while the Chief Minister too asked his officials not to put pressure on the SP patriarch for the same. The previous SP Government had purchased a Skoda SUV worth Rs 37-lakh for the then Minister Mohammad Azam Khan. But presently the vehicle has not be given to any of the ministers so far. UNI