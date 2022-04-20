UP CM Pays Obeisance At Gorakshnath Temple

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid obeisance at Gorakshnath temple here on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

Mr Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of Gorakshnath peeth, offered 'Khichri ' to Baba Gorakhnath. Talking to mediapersons, the Chief Minister said Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day and this time, it is even more as it is coinciding with the Kumbh fair at Prayagraj.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the grand event an international affair this time. "The hosting of flags of 71 countries and visit of their envoys have made the Kumbh an international event while for the first time in 400 years, people would have the darshan of 'Akshay Vat' and 'Saraswati koop' at Prayagraj," he said.

When asked about invitation being extended to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attend the Prayagraj Kumbh, the CM made it clear that every state and political leader have been called. "Except for the main bathing day, VVIPs are welcome on any day in the Kumbh," Mr Adityanath said. UNI