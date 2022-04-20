UP CM orders vigilance probe into properties of two suspended IPS officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered a vigilance probe into properties of IPS officers Abhishek Dixit and Mani Lal Patidar, suspended on various charges, including corruption.

He has directed the UP DGP to investigate role of other policemen in these cases.

"The CM has directed a vigilance probe into properties of the two officers," according to a statement from the Home Department.

A day after the suspension of Allahabad SSP Abhishek Dixit for failing to control crime and corruption, and maintain law and order, Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar was on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect by the state government on corruption charges.

Dixit was also charged with not following the instructions of the government/headquarters properly, a home department spokesperson had said.

Patidar had been accused by ballast transporters of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of the material.

"SP Mani Lal Patidar had been illegally demanding money for the running of vehicles engaged in ballast transportation. When his demand was not met, vehicle owners were harassed through the police," UP Additional Home Secretary Awanish Awasthi had said.

Action was taken against Patidar after businessman Indra Kant Tripathi sustained a bullet injury during an attack.

In a video, Tripathi had said that if he was attacked or killed, then Patidar and Suresh Soni should be held responsible.

Both Dixit and Patidar have been attached to the office of the UP''s director general of police for the period of their suspension. —PTI