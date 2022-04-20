UP CM orders to open all private hospitals immediately

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to immediately open all private hospitals which are closed due to the nationwide lockdwon.

The hospital owners said that the hospitals are closed as the staff is unable to come to the hospitals due to lockdown while the hospitals come under essential services.

The state government issued an order to the District Magistrates of all the districts on Monday saying that action should be taken if private hospitals are not opened.

Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari said patients can be treated in the hospitals following social distancing. Availability of medical staff and medicines is necessary in the hospitals and action will be taken against the hospital operators who violate the instructions, he added.

--IANS