UP CM orders restoration of 900 demoted policemen of PAC

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered immediate restoration of 900 PAC constables who were promoted and later demoted to their earlier posts.

The CM asked the DGP to launch a probe and identify the officer responsible for demoralising the police force without taking any government approval.

Around 900 PAC policemen were promoted while deputation in the district police but when they were sent back, they were demoted.

Reportedly, an ADG level officer took the decision which led to the fiasco.

—UNI