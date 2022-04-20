UP CM Orders Probe Into Student's Death, Transfers SP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred the Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Shankar Rai for the inordinate delay in investigations into the death of a student of the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya (JNV).

The orders were passed on the Sunday night. Ajay Kumar, who was posted as the superintendent of police (SP) in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, has been made the new SP of Mainpuri.

The state government also has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kanpur zone, Mohit Agarwal has been made head of the team. New SP of Mainpuri Ajay Kumar and deputy SP, STF, Shyam Kant, have been made members of the team.

The SIT would probe the case until the CBI takes over. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said that a reminder was also being sent to the CBI. The government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter on September 27 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, had assured that the CBI team would soon reach Mainpuri.

It may be recalled that a class 11 girl student was found dead in the hostel room of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on September 16.

The police said the body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

The family members of the girl have blamed the Navodaya Vidyalaya administration for the death alleging that she was badly beaten and then murdered.

The matter took a political turn when Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a thorough probe into the girl''s death.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also took up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

The Chief Minister has issued strict directives to all the senior superintendents of police/superintendents of police that if there is any delay or laxity in the investigation of such serious cases, then stringent action will be initiated, the state home department release said.

--IANS