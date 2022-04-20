UP CM Orders Implementation Of E-Office Scheme In Govt Departments

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered immediate implementation of e-office scheme in the Government departments listed in the first phase, according to an official spokesman.

After assessing the progress of the scheme, the Chief Minister also ordered officials to be prepared for implementation of e-office scheme's second phase on the scheduled date.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his Government was committed to providing clean and transparent administrative services to the people and e-office will help to ensure and achieve transparency at all levels of governance.

The spokesman pointed out that in order to implement the scheme effectively the process to acquire computers and hardware through GEM (government e-marketing) portal has begun and preparations have been done to implement e-office in the chief minister's office. UNI